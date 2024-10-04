Mamata's Unique Gharana: Defending Her Mantra Pronunciation

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, faced critics head-on over her pronunciation of sacred mantras, asserting that she follows her own 'gharana', a unique style endorsed by experts.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ekdalia Evergreen Durga Puja, Banerjee addressed detractors who claim her chants defy traditional scripture, emphasizing the diversity in mantra pronunciation across different texts.

Additionally, Banerjee warned about the misuse of AI technology to clone her voice in videos. She also reminisced about the late Subrata Mukherjee's significant impact on her life during her student politics days, while inaugurating other community pujas in the city.

