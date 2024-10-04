Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum's Bold Energy Shift: A New Dawn for Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, plans to transition towards renewable energy, aiming for 45% clean electricity by 2030. She distances herself from her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador's fossil fuel reliance, promoting sustainable practices while balancing the need to strengthen state-run energy firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:50 IST
In a historic move, Mexico's first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, has set an ambitious agenda to advance renewable energy in the country, marking a clear departure from the fossil fuel-centric approach of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In her inaugural speech in the capital's Zocalo square, Sheinbaum vowed to increase the share of renewable energy to 45% by 2030, a significant climb from the current 24%. While details remain limited, her proposal signals a major policy shift.

Experts emphasize the importance of Sheinbaum's energy transition plans, although legal challenges remain, particularly regarding previous reforms favoring state-owned entities like the Federal Electricity Commission.

