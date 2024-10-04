Left Menu

Trailblazing Scientists: Salim and Quarraisha Abdool Karim's Global Impact

South African Indian-origin scientists Salim and Quarraisha Abdool Karim received the 2024 Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service Award for their significant contributions to HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 research. They played pivotal roles in enhancing South Africa's scientific capacity, informed international health policies, and pioneered research on SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African Indian-origin scientists Salim and Quarraisha Abdool Karim have been honored with the 2024 Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service Award. The prestigious accolade from the Lasker Foundation recognizes their groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 research.

The couple, partners in both life and science since meeting at Columbia University 36 years ago, have illuminated vital aspects of HIV transmission and were instrumental in introducing life-saving prevention and treatment approaches, according to the foundation. Their efforts have significantly impacted AIDS programs globally and have fortified South Africa's scientific infrastructure.

Driven by experiences of discrimination during apartheid, the Abdool Karims have consistently blended scientific pursuit with activism. They conducted critical studies, launched key research centers, and advised international bodies. Notably, they spearheaded the research on the omicron variant of Covid-19, offering early insights that shaped the pandemic response.

