Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's arrival in South Africa for a G20 meeting underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions, as western diplomats rally support for Ukraine amidst the US absence.

The meeting follows US-Russia discussions on Ukraine's war, creating friction with sidelined European allies. US President Donald Trump, downplayed Ukraine's leadership and skewed blame for the war's inception.

Marco Rubio's decision to skip the event speaks volumes about US-South Africa's frayed relations over policies criticized by the Trump administration as anti-American.

As South Africa leads the G20, focusing on developing world issues like debt refinancing and climate change, European nations emphasize unity and peace talks regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite aspirations for international economic harmony, varying national interests hinder the G20's consensus, further complicated by Rubio's boycott and potential absence from November's main summit.

