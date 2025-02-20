Left Menu

G20 Tensions: Boycotts, Politics, and Global Stakes in South Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited South Africa for a G20 meeting amid Ukraine tensions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's absence highlights US-South Africa tensions. The meeting, chaired by South Africa, aims to address global economic issues, though geopolitical divisions persist among participating nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:48 IST
G20 Tensions: Boycotts, Politics, and Global Stakes in South Africa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's arrival in South Africa for a G20 meeting underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions, as western diplomats rally support for Ukraine amidst the US absence.

The meeting follows US-Russia discussions on Ukraine's war, creating friction with sidelined European allies. US President Donald Trump, downplayed Ukraine's leadership and skewed blame for the war's inception.

Marco Rubio's decision to skip the event speaks volumes about US-South Africa's frayed relations over policies criticized by the Trump administration as anti-American.

As South Africa leads the G20, focusing on developing world issues like debt refinancing and climate change, European nations emphasize unity and peace talks regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite aspirations for international economic harmony, varying national interests hinder the G20's consensus, further complicated by Rubio's boycott and potential absence from November's main summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025