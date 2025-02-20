South Africa Seeks Redemption at Champions Trophy

South Africa's cricket team is gearing up for the Champions Trophy, aiming to break a six-match losing streak. The team faces a challenging opener against Afghanistan in Karachi on Friday, following recent disappointing performances in Pakistan's Tri-Series.

Captain Temba Bavuma stressed the importance of disciplined bowling to complement their batting strengths. South Africa's batters scored impressive totals against New Zealand and Pakistan but struggled to defend those scores due to inconsistent bowling.

Bavuma remains optimistic, buoyed by the return of key seamers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Despite recent setbacks, the team's history in the tournament fuels confidence as they seek redemption and aim for their first ICC crown since 1998.

(With inputs from agencies.)