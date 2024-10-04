Left Menu

Justice Sought in Duchess Motorcade Tragedy

A police motorcyclist faces charges for causing the death of Helen Holland, 81, after a motorcade accident involving the Duchess of Edinburgh. The CPS initiated charges based on evidence from the IOPC. Sophie promised to contact the victim's family privately.

Updated: 04-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:44 IST
Justice Sought in Duchess Motorcade Tragedy
British prosecutors have announced charges against a police motorcyclist linked to the fatal accident involving the Duchess of Edinburgh's motorcade. Helen Holland, aged 81, passed away last May from severe injuries after being struck in west London.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed on Friday that Metropolitan Police officer Christopher Harrison, 67, will face charges of causing death by careless driving. The decision follows a detailed review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In response to the tragic event, Buckingham Palace assured that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, intends to reach out to Holland's family in private. The accident, which occurred last year, had previously prompted public expressions of sympathy and demand for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

