Justice Sought in Duchess Motorcade Tragedy

British prosecutors have announced charges against a police motorcyclist linked to the fatal accident involving the Duchess of Edinburgh's motorcade. Helen Holland, aged 81, passed away last May from severe injuries after being struck in west London.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed on Friday that Metropolitan Police officer Christopher Harrison, 67, will face charges of causing death by careless driving. The decision follows a detailed review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In response to the tragic event, Buckingham Palace assured that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, intends to reach out to Holland's family in private. The accident, which occurred last year, had previously prompted public expressions of sympathy and demand for accountability.

