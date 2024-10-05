Simpolo Tiles Unveils 'Perspective-2025' with Groundbreaking Innovations

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware held a dazzling product launch, 'Perspective-2025', in Cochin, drawing over 400 premium dealers and 100 architects. The launch showcased new product lines tailored to meet modern architectural demands, blending historical artistry with contemporary utility.

The standout product, Posh+, redefines surface strength, boasting ten times the abrasive resistance for high-traffic areas like airports and malls. Collections like Glyphstone and Alchimia highlight the artistic influences driving Simpolo's innovations.

Chairman Jitendra Aghara emphasized Simpolo's dedication to innovation, while Chief Marketing Officer Bharat Aghara noted the customer-focused shift to historical designs meeting modern functionality. The event reinforced Simpolo's leading role in the ceramics sector through its innovative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)