Left Menu

Simpolo Tiles Unveils 'Perspective-2025' with Groundbreaking Innovations

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware hosted a grand launch event, 'Perspective-2025', in Cochin. They unveiled innovative products like Posh+, a resilient surface for public spaces, amidst significant industry participation. The collections blend historical elements with modern functionality, highlighting Simpolo's commitment to design innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:32 IST
Simpolo Tiles Unveils 'Perspective-2025' with Groundbreaking Innovations
  • Country:
  • India

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware held a dazzling product launch, 'Perspective-2025', in Cochin, drawing over 400 premium dealers and 100 architects. The launch showcased new product lines tailored to meet modern architectural demands, blending historical artistry with contemporary utility.

The standout product, Posh+, redefines surface strength, boasting ten times the abrasive resistance for high-traffic areas like airports and malls. Collections like Glyphstone and Alchimia highlight the artistic influences driving Simpolo's innovations.

Chairman Jitendra Aghara emphasized Simpolo's dedication to innovation, while Chief Marketing Officer Bharat Aghara noted the customer-focused shift to historical designs meeting modern functionality. The event reinforced Simpolo's leading role in the ceramics sector through its innovative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024