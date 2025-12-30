Youth: The Architects of Viksit Bharat

On Tuesday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the crucial responsibility of the Indian youth to perform constitutional duties, emphasizing the importance of unity and integrity in guiding their actions as citizens.

Speaking at Mar Ivanios College's platinum jubilee, he heralded the youth as the nation's future, underscoring dreams of a Viksit Bharat realized through excellence, service, and the embrace of diversity.

Radhakrishnan further stressed education's profound importance, acknowledging current opportunities unavailable to previous generations, and commending the college for its commitment to value-based education.

