Dialogue 3.0: Redefining Architecture at Avani
The Avani Institute of Design in Calicut hosted Dialogue 3.0, exploring architecture's intersections with design and creativity. With prominent voices like Ar. Ashif Salim and Ar. Sherin Kadeeja, the event facilitated discussions to inspire innovation and foster a new generation of architects redefining societal impacts through design.
The Avani Institute of Design, located in Calicut, organized the eagerly-awaited Dialogue 3.0, a pivotal event in their ongoing series examining various aspects of architecture. The session, held at the Avani Design Lab, featured engaging dialogues among renowned voices from the architectural community, including alumni and prominent professionals.
The discussions were steered by Ar. William George Kennedy, an esteemed Assistant Professor at Avani, and presented insights from notable architects like Ar. Ashif Salim, known for his expertise in integrating branding with architecture, and Ar. Sherin Kadeeja, acclaimed for merging art and sustainable design.
Dialogue 3.0 underscored Avani's role as a hub for innovative thinking, driving crucial discussions that empower a new cohort of architects committed to reshaping design's societal impact. These exchanges promise lasting influence, affirming Avani's dedication to creativity and collaboration in architectural education.
