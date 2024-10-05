Vice President Calls for Media Accountability Against Misinformation
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the media's role in combating misinformation and anti-national narratives. He emphasized the need for unbiased reporting and criticized manipulative practices. Dhankhar also discussed the importance of editorial responsibility and suggested technological solutions to maintain democracy and public trust.
In a recent event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the media to take a firm stand against misinformation and anti-national narratives that frequently capture headlines.
He expressed concerns about instances of manipulative reporting, citing personal experience of misinformation being reported and later retracted. Dhankhar emphasized the importance of nurturing democratic institutions through reliable media practices, which serve as a crucial bridge between policymakers and the public.
Highlighting the dangers of partisan interests, Dhankhar urged the media to prioritize editorial focus on public sensitization while incorporating advanced technologies like machine learning to combat fake narratives. The Vice President's call to action extended to responsible journalism that supports the common man and the nation.
