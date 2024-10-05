Left Menu

Eternal Presence: A Family's Grieving Art

The Nayak family from Berhampur, Odisha, created a life-size silicone statue of the late Kiran Nayak to cope with her absence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businessman Prashant Kumar Nayak commissioned the art, which was made by a Bengaluru sculptor. The statue brings comfort to them, symbolizing Kiran's eternal presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:19 IST
  • India

The Nayak family in Berhampur, Odisha, has found an unconventional way to address their grief following the loss of a beloved family member during the COVID-19 pandemic. They commissioned a life-size silicone statue of Kiran Nayak, who passed away in April 2021, as a tribute and a source of solace.

Prashant Kumar Nayak, a businessman, enlisted a sculptor from Bengaluru to craft the statue, which has been placed in the family's living room. The statue was installed before the marriage of their elder daughter, fulfilling a family wish to feel the deceased's presence at important events.

The younger daughter, Mehak, diligently maintains the statue, consistently updating its attire and accessories. This labor of love serves as a perpetual reminder of Kiran's inspiring presence and offers the family comfort amid their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

