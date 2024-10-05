Kannada as the Business Language: A Call from CM Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the people of Karnataka to adopt Kannada as the 'business language' of the state. At an event marking 50 years since Mysore became Karnataka, he emphasized the importance of making Kannada the primary language while respecting and learning other languages.
05-10-2024
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a powerful call for Kannada to be embraced as the 'business language' across Karnataka.
During a ceremony commemorating five decades since Mysore was renamed Karnataka, the chief minister urged the populace to ensure Kannada's prominence as the state's primary language.
Highlighting the Gokak agitation's historical significance, Siddaramaiah advocated for linguistic respect and multilingual learning, while stressing the importance of prioritizing Kannada.
