Kannada as the Business Language: A Call from CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a powerful call for Kannada to be embraced as the 'business language' across Karnataka.

During a ceremony commemorating five decades since Mysore was renamed Karnataka, the chief minister urged the populace to ensure Kannada's prominence as the state's primary language.

Highlighting the Gokak agitation's historical significance, Siddaramaiah advocated for linguistic respect and multilingual learning, while stressing the importance of prioritizing Kannada.

