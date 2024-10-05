Controversial Priest Arrested Amidst Religious Furor

Yati Narsinghanand, a priest known for his controversial statements, has been detained following allegations of making inflammatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. His aides have come forth with claims about the detention, though local law enforcement has yet to confirm specifics.

The arrest led to heightened security at the Dasna Devi temple, where Narsinghanand presides. A large crowd of protesters had gathered, prompting police to enforce stricter measures, including prohibitory orders to curb gatherings.

Narsinghanand's detention is the latest in a series of legal issues he faces, with prior cases related to hate speech. Police have registered FIRs in multiple locations, including Maharashtra, to handle the ensuing tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)