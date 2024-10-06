Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy: The Story of Boone McCrary

During Hurricane Helene, Boone McCrary sacrificed his life attempting to rescue a stranded man from rising floodwaters. Despite his efforts, McCrary's boat capsized and he drowned. His selfless act has left an indelible mark on the community, epitomizing the spirit of first responders facing natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:25 IST
In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastation, Boone McCrary, a dedicated emergency room nurse and ardent lover of the water, courageously attempted to rescue a flood-stranded man along the Nolichucky River in Tennessee. Tragically, McCrary and his dog Moss lost their lives when their boat capsized amid thick debris.

The harrowing incident unfolded as McCrary's boat motor became jammed, resulting in a crash against a bridge. His girlfriend, Santana Ray, clung to a branch until rescuers arrived. McCrary's body was discovered days later, after relentless search efforts.

Remembered as a hero and guardian angel, McCrary's sacrifice is among many poignant tales of first responders who perished during Hurricane Helene, a natural disaster that wreaked havoc across several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

