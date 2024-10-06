RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for United Hindu Nation
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for unity in Hindu society to ensure its security. At an event in Rajasthan, he urged Hindus to live harmoniously by eliminating differences and promoting values such as social harmony, justice, and education.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address at a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Baran, Rajasthan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called upon the Hindu society to unite for security and harmony. He stressed the importance of eliminating internal differences and fostering societal values.
Bhagwat highlighted the ancient roots of Hindus living in harmony through dialogue, suggesting that this ethos should continue to guide their collective actions. He emphasized the values of discipline, duty, and dedication in strengthening societal bonds.
Furthermore, Bhagwat urged RSS volunteers to connect with communities actively, aiming to empower society by focusing on social harmony, justice, education, and civic consciousness. The event witnessed participation from 3,827 RSS volunteers, along with several senior RSS functionaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vantika Agrawal's Heroics Lead India to Crucial Draw in Chess Olympiad
Prime Minister Modi to Present India's Development Story at Landmark UN Summit
India Advocates for Sustainable Lifestyles at UN 'Summit of the Future'
PM Modi's Crucial US Visit: Quad Summit, Biden Meeting, and Indian Diaspora Address
Interoperability Strengthened: Indian and US Armies Conduct Joint Drills at Yudh Abhyas 2024