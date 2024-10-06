Left Menu

Soaring Spectacle: IAF Takes to Chennai Skies

The Indian Air Force captivated Chennai with a thrilling aerial display over Marina, featuring aircraft like Rafale. Thousands watched breathtaking manoeuvres during the 92nd IAF Day, attended by dignitaries including the Chief of Air Staff and Tamil Nadu's CM. Highlights included para jumping and the Sarang team's grand finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) mesmerized Chennai with a remarkable aerial display over the Marina sky, drawing thousands of enthusiastic spectators on a hot Sunday morning. The showcase featured the IAF's latest aircraft, including the Rafale, in action-packed demonstrations that left the crowd in awe.

The day's events kicked off at 11 am with the Special Garud Force commandos performing a simulated rescue operation, showcasing their daring skills. Para jump instructors demonstrated precision landings, while commandos executed breathtaking manoeuvres to reach target areas, holding onlookers in rapt attention.

The celebration of the 92nd IAF Day was graced by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and other dignitaries. Spectators witnessed nearly 72 aircraft participating in the display, marked by the Rafale performing formation showers of flares and the Sarang helicopter team's grand finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

