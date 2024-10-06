Left Menu

Shriya Pilgaonkar's Cinematic Ambitions: From OTT to Bollywood Dreams

Shriya Pilgaonkar, known for her roles in web series like 'Mirzapur' and movies such as 'Un plus une', aspires to transition from OTT platforms to big-screen cinema, particularly aiming for a striking role in a period drama. She seeks to balance this ambition while creatively building her own path in the entertainment industry.

Updated: 06-10-2024 15:07 IST
Shriya Pilgaonkar, a prominent figure in the OTT space with credits in popular series like 'Mirzapur' and 'The Broken News', is now aiming for a bigger cinematic stage. Known for movies across different languages, she is eager to collaborate on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama, marking a shift towards more traditional Bollywood ventures.

Speaking with PTI, Shriya emphasized her desire to diversify her acting portfolio. Despite her success, she feels drawn to the magic of larger-than-life Bollywood experiences, particularly those that allow her to showcase her dancing skills. Her career started with the Marathi film 'Ekulti Ek', helmed by her father, Sachin Pilgaonkar. She is now ready to explore new creative avenues, signaling an exciting career phase with upcoming feature films.

Currently starring in the second season of 'Taaza Khabar', where she reprises her role as the spunky sex worker Madhu, Shriya values comedic roles. Transitioning from web platforms to more expansive cinematic formats, she remains grounded, highlighting that individual perseverance and creativity are essential in the entertainment industry. Her journey reflects a commitment to craft, debunking myths of easy fame due to family ties in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

