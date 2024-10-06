Shriya Pilgaonkar's Cinematic Ambitions: From OTT to Bollywood Dreams

Shriya Pilgaonkar, a prominent figure in the OTT space with credits in popular series like 'Mirzapur' and 'The Broken News', is now aiming for a bigger cinematic stage. Known for movies across different languages, she is eager to collaborate on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama, marking a shift towards more traditional Bollywood ventures.

Speaking with PTI, Shriya emphasized her desire to diversify her acting portfolio. Despite her success, she feels drawn to the magic of larger-than-life Bollywood experiences, particularly those that allow her to showcase her dancing skills. Her career started with the Marathi film 'Ekulti Ek', helmed by her father, Sachin Pilgaonkar. She is now ready to explore new creative avenues, signaling an exciting career phase with upcoming feature films.

Currently starring in the second season of 'Taaza Khabar', where she reprises her role as the spunky sex worker Madhu, Shriya values comedic roles. Transitioning from web platforms to more expansive cinematic formats, she remains grounded, highlighting that individual perseverance and creativity are essential in the entertainment industry. Her journey reflects a commitment to craft, debunking myths of easy fame due to family ties in the industry.

