Tragedy Strikes Ramlila: Performer Dies On Stage

A 45-year-old man tragically died on stage during a Ramlila performance in Shahdara's Vishwakarma Nagar, police reported on Sunday.

Sunil Kaushik, a property dealer and founding member of the 'Jai Shri Ramlila' committee, collapsed while enacting a scene as Lord Rama.

After experiencing chest pain, Sunil was rushed to the hospital but later pronounced dead. The incident has sparked discussions about possible connections to the COVID-19 vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies.)