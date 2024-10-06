Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ramlila: Performer Dies On Stage

Sunil Kaushik, aged 45, suffered a fatal heart attack while performing as Lord Rama during a Ramlila in Shahdara. Despite efforts to revive him at a nearby hospital, he was declared dead. His death raised discussions about potential links to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Updated: 06-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:54 IST
A 45-year-old man tragically died on stage during a Ramlila performance in Shahdara's Vishwakarma Nagar, police reported on Sunday.

Sunil Kaushik, a property dealer and founding member of the 'Jai Shri Ramlila' committee, collapsed while enacting a scene as Lord Rama.

After experiencing chest pain, Sunil was rushed to the hospital but later pronounced dead. The incident has sparked discussions about possible connections to the COVID-19 vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

