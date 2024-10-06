Call for Actions Against Hate Speech: A Plea to India's Government

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pressing for legal measures against Yati Narsinghanand, the contentious head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. They seek action due to his alleged blasphemous comments about Prophet Muhammad.

The remarks, considered highly objectionable, were reportedly made during a program in Ghaziabad on September 29. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, a coalition of religious groups in Kashmir, stresses that such speech undermines communal peace and demands government intervention.

The clerics argue that decisive action would illustrate India's commitment to respecting all religions and signal that hate speech and violence incitement are unacceptable. They hope this will reassure the Muslim community about the protection of their beliefs and values under Indian law.

