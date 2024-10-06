Call for Actions Against Hate Speech: A Plea to India's Government
The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take legal action against Yati Narsinghanand for making blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The group emphasizes the need for firm action to affirm respect for all faiths and to prevent hate speech in society.
- Country:
- India
The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pressing for legal measures against Yati Narsinghanand, the contentious head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. They seek action due to his alleged blasphemous comments about Prophet Muhammad.
The remarks, considered highly objectionable, were reportedly made during a program in Ghaziabad on September 29. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, a coalition of religious groups in Kashmir, stresses that such speech undermines communal peace and demands government intervention.
The clerics argue that decisive action would illustrate India's commitment to respecting all religions and signal that hate speech and violence incitement are unacceptable. They hope this will reassure the Muslim community about the protection of their beliefs and values under Indian law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pak fears PM Modi, would not dare to open shelling here; will get befitting reply if it does: Amit Shah at rally in J-K's Mendhar.
'Three families' armed youths of Jammu and Kashmir, we handed them laptops: Amit Shah at poll rally in Mendhar.
3 families instrumental in spread of terror in J-K, this election is to put an end to politics of Gandhis, Abdullahs, Muftis: Amit Shah.
Amit Shah Praises Modi's Border Policy in J&K
Terrorism will never be allowed to revive here: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar.