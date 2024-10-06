Left Menu

A Peek Behind the Scenes: Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan Shine in 'War 2'

Kiara Advani shared a photo with director Ayan Mukerji from the set of 'War 2'. Clad in white, Kiara posed for a selfie with Ayan. The film, directed by Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan. Scenes from Italy with Hrithik and Kiara were leaked, revealing a romantic sequence for the film.

Ayan Mukerji, Kiara Advani (Photo/Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Kiara Advani, in the midst of filming 'War 2', recently shared a glimpse into the production with her Instagram followers. On Sunday, she posted a selfie alongside director Ayan Mukerji from the film's set, adding the caption 'Holy Sunday'. The two matched in pristine white attire, capturing a candid and serene moment.

The shoot location in Italy has become a buzzworthy topic after a series of photos and clips showcasing Kiara and co-star Hrithik Roshan filming a romantic scene went viral. In these images, Hrithik sports a casual yet stylish ensemble with a white T-shirt and grey shirt against the backdrop of Italian streets, while Kiara stuns in an elegant checked pink dress.

Ayan Mukerji, celebrated for hits like 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Brahmastra', helms this anticipated sequel to the blockbuster 'War'. The original, which soared to box office heights under Siddarth Anand's direction, has set high expectations for the upcoming film. Meanwhile, Kiara is also involved in other major projects including 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

