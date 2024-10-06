Left Menu

Tragedy at Ramlila: Performer Dies of Heart Attack On Stage

During a Ramlila performance in Shahdara, 56-year-old Sushil Kaushik suffered a fatal heart attack while portraying Lord Rama. A founding member of the 'Jai Shri Ramlila' committee, Kaushik collapsed backstage during a key scene. His death led to discussions on a potential link to the COVID vaccine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:41 IST
Tragedy at Ramlila: Performer Dies of Heart Attack On Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old man shockingly passed away due to a heart attack while performing at a Ramlila event in Vishwakarma Nagar, Shahdara, as reported by local authorities on Sunday. The deceased, Sushil Kaushik, was a well-known property dealer and an active Ramlila participant.

A senior police officer mentioned receiving a report from a nearby hospital about the incident during the performance. Video evidence suggests Kaushik experienced chest pain on stage, compelling him to step backstage where he eventually collapsed.

Although family members suspect no foul play, they confirmed ongoing police investigations into the incident. Kaushik had been an integral part of the 'Jai Shri Ramlila' committee since 1987, with his sudden demise sparking conversations about potential connections to the COVID-19 vaccine, as stated by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024