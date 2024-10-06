Tragedy at Ramlila: Performer Dies of Heart Attack On Stage

A 56-year-old man shockingly passed away due to a heart attack while performing at a Ramlila event in Vishwakarma Nagar, Shahdara, as reported by local authorities on Sunday. The deceased, Sushil Kaushik, was a well-known property dealer and an active Ramlila participant.

A senior police officer mentioned receiving a report from a nearby hospital about the incident during the performance. Video evidence suggests Kaushik experienced chest pain on stage, compelling him to step backstage where he eventually collapsed.

Although family members suspect no foul play, they confirmed ongoing police investigations into the incident. Kaushik had been an integral part of the 'Jai Shri Ramlila' committee since 1987, with his sudden demise sparking conversations about potential connections to the COVID-19 vaccine, as stated by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

