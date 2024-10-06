Tribal Artist Durga Bai Vyam Joins BJP, Citing Support for Her Community

Renowned tribal artist and Padma Shri awardee Durga Bai Vyam has aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to uplift her community, announced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

On the day of her membership enrollment, CM Yadav visited Vyam's residence to officially welcome her into the BJP fold, affirming the growing ties between the artist and the governing party.

Chief Minister Yadav revealed that Vyam expressed admiration for the government's measures to revitalize the legacy of Rani Durgavati and praised Modi's stance with the Gond community. BJP's membership initiative gathered momentum as state party chief VD Sharma spearheaded efforts in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)