Tribal Artist Durga Bai Vyam Joins BJP, Citing Support for Her Community

Padma Shri awardee and renowned tribal artist Durga Bai Vyam has joined the BJP, inspired by the support Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing to her community. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav facilitated her enrollment and highlighted government efforts to honor the legacy of Rani Durgavati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:27 IST
Renowned tribal artist and Padma Shri awardee Durga Bai Vyam has aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to uplift her community, announced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

On the day of her membership enrollment, CM Yadav visited Vyam's residence to officially welcome her into the BJP fold, affirming the growing ties between the artist and the governing party.

Chief Minister Yadav revealed that Vyam expressed admiration for the government's measures to revitalize the legacy of Rani Durgavati and praised Modi's stance with the Gond community. BJP's membership initiative gathered momentum as state party chief VD Sharma spearheaded efforts in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

