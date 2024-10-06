Left Menu

Formation of Democratic Movement of Kerala: A New Era of Social Justice

Dissident MLA P V Anvar has launched the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) to address social issues like corruption and promote justice. While consulting with leaders in Tamil Nadu, Anvar seeks support for the group's non-political initiative. Allegations suggest political maneuvering by Kerala's ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:39 IST
Formation of Democratic Movement of Kerala: A New Era of Social Justice
  • India

Dissident MLA P V Anvar has announced the launch of the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), a new social collective aimed at promoting political, social, and economic justice in the state. In a public meeting held in Manjeri, Anvar emphasized that this is a non-political movement aimed at addressing widespread societal issues such as corruption.

Anvar, who recently met with leaders of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, clarified his intentions by stating that he was seeking support rather than establishing a new political party. Despite recent political tensions, Anvar lauded Tamil Nadu's DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin for their political strategies, while criticizing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly enabling a deal with BJP.

Amid widespread support from the public, Anvar reiterated the DMK's objectives, such as conducting a caste census and granting expatriate voting rights. His plans have drawn mixed reactions from Kerala's political landscape, with reactions from both the Indian Union Muslim League and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front. Both await further clarification on the new collective's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

