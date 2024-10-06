Left Menu

Gujarat Celebrates 'Vikas Saptah': A Tribute to Two Decades of Transformation

The Gujarat government will commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental years as Chief Minister by celebrating a 'Vikas Saptah' annually from October 7-15. Cultural events, development-themed competitions, and public pledges will mark the week. New benefits for thousands of employees will also be introduced during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to honor two decades of developmental strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier leadership as the state's Chief Minister, the Gujarat government is set to observe 'Vikas Saptah' from October 7-15 every year.

The announcement was made following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, where it was disclosed that the initiative will involve cultural events, development-themed competitions in educational institutions, and public pledges for continued progress.

Additionally, over 60,000 employees previously appointed on fixed pay will receive old pension scheme benefits, marking a significant financial commitment from the state government of over Rs 200 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

