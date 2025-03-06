Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Banaskantha Dairy Semen Center

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugurated a modern semen production unit set up by Banaskantha Dairy in Dama village, Deesa Taluka, Banaskantha, via videoconferencing from Gandhinagar. Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and Chairman of Banaskantha Dairy, participated in the virtual inauguration alongside district MLAs Keshaji Thakor, Aniketbhai Thakor, Pravinbhai Mali, and Swarupji Thakor.

This Make in India semen sex sorting machine aims to produce high-pedigree, high-milk-yielding animals for animal husbandry farmers while also addressing the issue of stray cattle in Banaskantha district. In his virtual address at the inauguration of the semen center, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized that farmers play a pivotal role in building Viksit Bharat. To support their growth, both the state and central governments have implemented numerous schemes.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rashtriya Gokul Mission, a revolutionary step in semen center operations began in Maharashtra to produce high-quality cattle offspring. The newly inaugurated semen center in Dama, Deesa, is set to bring immense benefits to animal husbandry farmers. As a result of various animal husbandry schemes initiated in Gujarat under the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, milk production in Gujarat has increased by 119.62 lakh metric tons. The Chief Minister lauded Banaskantha Dairy's remarkable progress under the leadership of its Chairman, Shankarbhai Chaudhary. He also applauded the dairy for transforming the milk industry by diversifying into a range of value-added products beyond milk. The Chief Minister further underscored the vital role of collective efforts in Gujarat's development, highlighting the significance of cleanliness, tree plantation, and water conservation initiatives.

Addressing the event, Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker and Banaskantha Dairy Chairman, announced that the country's first indigenous semen sorting center is now operational--a groundbreaking milestone for farmers. He expressed his gratitude to the scientists of NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) for developing this Make-in-India technology. With this facility, farmers can now access semen doses at just Rs100. Given Banaskantha's vast cattle population of over 28 lakh, genetic enhancement is crucial. The development of high-quality cattle semen is leading to superior offspring and increased milk production. Banaskantha Dairy has also made significant strides in embryo transplant technology, further advancing the Prime Minister's vision. Gujarat is experiencing a revolution in animal husbandry, with the globally acclaimed Amul cooperative model serving as a testament to its success. The Dama Semen Production Unit, operated by Banaskantha Dairy, spans 20 acres and stands as an A-grade semen station. It employs advanced scientific methods such as Genomics Breeding Value, Milk Yield Competition per Animal, Progeny Testing, and Pedigree Selection to identify and breed the best disease-free bulls and calves. As a result, approximately 25 lakh high-quality semen doses will be produced annually. With this cutting-edge technology, Banaskantha Dairy is set to bring a transformative revolution to the animal husbandry sector. Under the Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, NDDB has developed the indigenous GauSort Technology-based Semen Sex Sorting Machine, now fully operational at the Dama Semen Station.

At the inauguration of the semen center in Deesa, Banaskantha, Banaskantha Dairy MD Sangrambhai Chaudhary delivered the keynote address, while ED Brigadier Vinod Bajwa extended the vote of thanks. (ANI)

