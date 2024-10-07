Suriya Wraps Up His 44th Film with Karthik Subbaraj

Tamil film icon Suriya has officially wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated 44th movie, directed by the acclaimed Karthik Subbaraj, known for his work on 'Jigarthanda DoubleX'. The project also features actress Pooja Hegde, and is a collaboration between Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films.

On Sunday night, Suriya took to his official X page to share the news of the project's completion, expressing gratitude towards the talented cast and crew. He highlighted the joyful moments experienced during filming across multiple locations and thanked Subbaraj, whom he now regards as a brother.

The director reciprocated Suriya's sentiments, praising the actor's unwavering dedication and commitment to the art of cinema. While the film's title remains under wraps, anticipation builds as fans await its release.

