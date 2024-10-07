Left Menu

Suriya Wraps Up His 44th Film with Karthik Subbaraj

Tamil cinema star Suriya has completed shooting for his 44th film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, co-starring Pooja Hegde and produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, promises to be a memorable experience. The shoot concluded across various locations, with the title yet to be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:20 IST
Suriya Wraps Up His 44th Film with Karthik Subbaraj
Suriya
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil film icon Suriya has officially wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated 44th movie, directed by the acclaimed Karthik Subbaraj, known for his work on 'Jigarthanda DoubleX'. The project also features actress Pooja Hegde, and is a collaboration between Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films.

On Sunday night, Suriya took to his official X page to share the news of the project's completion, expressing gratitude towards the talented cast and crew. He highlighted the joyful moments experienced during filming across multiple locations and thanked Subbaraj, whom he now regards as a brother.

The director reciprocated Suriya's sentiments, praising the actor's unwavering dedication and commitment to the art of cinema. While the film's title remains under wraps, anticipation builds as fans await its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024