Leopard Turns Safari into Thrilling Adventure at Bannerghatta

A thrilling experience unfolded for tourists at Bannerghatta National Park during a safari when a leopard leapt at their bus. The big cat's unexpected appearance was captured on camera, creating a viral moment on social media. The tourists were initially shocked but remained safe behind mesh windows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:20 IST
A routine safari tour at Bannerghatta National Park turned into an unexpected adventure when a leopard suddenly leapt at a bus window, stunning passengers. The moment, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media platforms.

The video showcased the leopard not only attempting to climb the vehicle but also curiously peering at the frightened tourists through the window. The big cat later tried to jump onto the bus, prompting the driver to move the vehicle slowly forward, after which the animal retreated to its habitat.

The incident occurred during a Sunday safari when the driver stopped to offer tourists a closer view of the wildlife, according to park officials. Despite the initial scare, tourists, protected by mesh windows, quickly overcame their shock and were captivated by the unique encounter. No injuries were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

