Strengthening Ties: Australia Engages with Arunachal Pradesh on Development Opportunities

The Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, visited Arunachal Pradesh, meeting Governor KT Parnaik to discuss entrepreneurship, mineral exploration, and tourism. Governor Parnaik highlighted the state's potential and the need for youth development through exchange programs. Green commended the state and its people during the five-day visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:34 IST
  • India

During a recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green engaged in discussions with Governor KT Parnaik to explore various avenues for collaboration.

The talks, which focused on entrepreneurship, mineral exploration, and tourism, underscored the potential of the state's youth and the importance of exchange programs for capacity building.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the state's rich opportunities in research on anthropology, flora, and fauna, while High Commissioner Green expressed his admiration for the state's vibrant culture and the hospitality of its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

