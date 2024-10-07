Strengthening Ties: Australia Engages with Arunachal Pradesh on Development Opportunities

During a recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green engaged in discussions with Governor KT Parnaik to explore various avenues for collaboration.

The talks, which focused on entrepreneurship, mineral exploration, and tourism, underscored the potential of the state's youth and the importance of exchange programs for capacity building.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the state's rich opportunities in research on anthropology, flora, and fauna, while High Commissioner Green expressed his admiration for the state's vibrant culture and the hospitality of its people.

