Sachin Tendulkar: A Century-Old Bond with Baroda

Sachin Tendulkar, a cricket legend and the newly appointed brand ambassador of Bank of Baroda, reminisces about notable cricketing milestones tied to Baroda, including his first century in an official tournament and his 400th ODI match. His lifelong connection with the city continues to grow beyond his playing years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:41 IST
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has forged an enduring connection with Baroda, a city deeply interwoven with his storied career. On Monday, while being introduced as the new brand ambassador for Bank of Baroda, Tendulkar recounted how significant moments in his cricketing journey are tied to this city.

Sachin, now 51, fondly remembered scoring his first century in an official tournament in Baroda while representing Mumbai as a budding teenage cricket sensation. 'It was in 1986, during an under-15 tournament against Maharashtra, where I scored 123 runs,' Tendulkar shared, highlighting the start of a lifelong bond.

Though retired for over a decade, the 'Little Master' has vivid memories of not just matches but personal experiences in Baroda. He reflected on visiting the palace of Sayajirao Gaekwad III, as well as playing landmark games such as his 400th ODI in the city, reinforcing his deep connection with Baroda.

