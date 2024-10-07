Left Menu

Memorial Park Inauguration Honoring Sikkim Soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate a memorial park in Pakyong district dedicated to 24 soldiers who died in last year's Sikkim flash floods. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inspected the site and praised the army's dedication. The flood had wreaked havoc in the Teesta river basin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:20 IST
Memorial Park Inauguration Honoring Sikkim Soldiers
Defence Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a memorial park in Pakyong district next week, honoring 24 soldiers who lost their lives during the Sikkim flash floods a year ago, officials announced on Monday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the newly-constructed 'Prerna Sthal' in Bardang, discussing the memorial with senior army officials, and lauded the army's commitment to this noble cause as a testament to their service standards.

Tamang performed a detailed inspection of the arrangements for the Defence Minister's visit. The devastating flash floods in the Teesta river basin on October 4, 2023, killed at least 46 people in the Himalayan state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024