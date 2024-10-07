Memorial Park Inauguration Honoring Sikkim Soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a memorial park in Pakyong district next week, honoring 24 soldiers who lost their lives during the Sikkim flash floods a year ago, officials announced on Monday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the newly-constructed 'Prerna Sthal' in Bardang, discussing the memorial with senior army officials, and lauded the army's commitment to this noble cause as a testament to their service standards.

Tamang performed a detailed inspection of the arrangements for the Defence Minister's visit. The devastating flash floods in the Teesta river basin on October 4, 2023, killed at least 46 people in the Himalayan state.

