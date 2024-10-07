Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan Reignite Cinematic Magic in 'Abir Gulaal'

In a significant move for cross-border cinema collaboration, Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan have officially kicked off filming for 'Abir Gulaal'. On Monday, the filmmakers released the much-anticipated first look, showcasing an international ensemble cast, including talents from India and the UK.

Helming the project, Aarti S Bagdi has captured an evocative moment in the first look where Kapoor is seen embracing Khan, hinting at the depth and warmth of their on-screen partnership. The film draws its production strength from producers Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

Fawad Khan's re-entry into Indian cinema, after an eight-year pause due to political restrictions, is creating a buzz. Described as one of his most delightful roles, the film, which began shooting on September 29, follows two characters on a journey of healing, inevitably finding love. Enthusiastic reactions from fans underscore the anticipation for this cross-border cinematic reunion.

(With inputs from agencies.)