Left Menu

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan Reignite Cinematic Magic in 'Abir Gulaal'

Bollywood's Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan have begun shooting for 'Abir Gulaal'. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film explores a heartwarming journey of healing and love. The project marks Khan's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year hiatus, exciting fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:47 IST
Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan Reignite Cinematic Magic in 'Abir Gulaal'
Poster of Abir Gulaal (Image source: Team of Abir Gulaal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for cross-border cinema collaboration, Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan have officially kicked off filming for 'Abir Gulaal'. On Monday, the filmmakers released the much-anticipated first look, showcasing an international ensemble cast, including talents from India and the UK.

Helming the project, Aarti S Bagdi has captured an evocative moment in the first look where Kapoor is seen embracing Khan, hinting at the depth and warmth of their on-screen partnership. The film draws its production strength from producers Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

Fawad Khan's re-entry into Indian cinema, after an eight-year pause due to political restrictions, is creating a buzz. Described as one of his most delightful roles, the film, which began shooting on September 29, follows two characters on a journey of healing, inevitably finding love. Enthusiastic reactions from fans underscore the anticipation for this cross-border cinematic reunion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024