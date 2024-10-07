Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Discusses Unique Themes in New Film 'Jigra'

Actor Alia Bhatt addresses comparisons between her film 'Jigra' and her husband Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', noting that both films revolve around the theme of extreme measures taken for loved ones. Bhatt highlights that while this theme is common, the films differ significantly in storyline.

Acclaimed actor Alia Bhatt has addressed recent comparisons between her upcoming movie 'Jigra' and her husband Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'. Both films share a common narrative of protagonists taking extreme steps for loved ones. Bhatt insists that aside from this shared theme, the two films diverge significantly in plot and execution.

In 'Jigra', Bhatt portrays a sister who defies all odds to rescue her incarcerated brother, played by Vedang Raina, from the brink of execution. Meanwhile, 'Animal' sees Kapoor in the role of a son exacting revenge against those attempting to kill his father, acted by Anil Kapoor.

Commenting on their professional relationship, Bhatt, who stars alongside Ranbir in 'Brahmastra', emphasizes the lack of competition between them, describing him as both her supportive partner and collaborator. They frequently discuss their work, sharing insights on projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Jigra', and 'Animal'.

