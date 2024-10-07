Alia Bhatt Discusses Unique Themes in New Film 'Jigra'
Actor Alia Bhatt addresses comparisons between her film 'Jigra' and her husband Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', noting that both films revolve around the theme of extreme measures taken for loved ones. Bhatt highlights that while this theme is common, the films differ significantly in storyline.
- Country:
- India
Acclaimed actor Alia Bhatt has addressed recent comparisons between her upcoming movie 'Jigra' and her husband Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'. Both films share a common narrative of protagonists taking extreme steps for loved ones. Bhatt insists that aside from this shared theme, the two films diverge significantly in plot and execution.
In 'Jigra', Bhatt portrays a sister who defies all odds to rescue her incarcerated brother, played by Vedang Raina, from the brink of execution. Meanwhile, 'Animal' sees Kapoor in the role of a son exacting revenge against those attempting to kill his father, acted by Anil Kapoor.
Commenting on their professional relationship, Bhatt, who stars alongside Ranbir in 'Brahmastra', emphasizes the lack of competition between them, describing him as both her supportive partner and collaborator. They frequently discuss their work, sharing insights on projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Jigra', and 'Animal'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MINISO Unveils India’s First Blue-Themed Store in Secunderabad
Delhi Unveils Theme for Winter Action Plan: 'Milkar Chalein aur Pradushan se Ladein'
'Time to Come Home': Book deep dives into themes of self-love, personal growth
Prataprao Jadhav Announces Theme for 9th Ayurveda Day: Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health
Durga Puja Themes Tackle Social Issues and Cultural Revival