Dynamic Duo: Luna and Bernal Reunite for 'La Máquina'

Dynamic duo Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal reunite for Hulu's inaugural Spanish-language series, 'La Máquina'. The friends, who have a long history of collaboration, delve into the world of boxing to tell a compelling and emotional story.

Luna and Bernal previously shared the screen in celebrated films like 'Y Tu Mamá También' and 'Rudo y Cursi'. In 'La Máquina', Bernal plays Esteban, a boxer nearing retirement, while Luna takes on the role of his manager, presenting a narrative rich with personal and professional challenges.

Director Gabriel Ripstein highlights the actors' intense chemistry, which added both humor and complexity to the set. As the show begins streaming on Hulu, fans eagerly anticipate the blend of dramatic storytelling and authentic friendship these actors are known for.

