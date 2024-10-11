Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: From Paris to Prime Video Updates

Entertainment highlights include French President Emmanuel Macron's push to keep 'Emily in Paris' set in Paris, Steve McQueen's film 'Blitz' opening at the London Film Festival, UK's intervention in film studio planning, Apple TV+ joining Amazon's Prime Video, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' upcoming sex trafficking trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:28 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is adamant that Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' should stay true to its Parisian roots. Speaking to Variety, Macron expressed his determination to ensure the show's heroine returns to the French capital, following her recent stint in Rome.

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen launched the London Film Festival with his World War Two drama, 'Blitz'. The film, set in London during 1940, was premiered where historical bombings occurred, adding gravity to its debut.

In other news, the UK government plans to step into the planning process for a new film studio near London, aiming to streamline bureaucracy. Concurrently, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a trial in May over federal sex trafficking charges, with a Manhattan judge presiding over the case.

