Entertainment Buzz: From Paris to Prime Video Updates
Entertainment highlights include French President Emmanuel Macron's push to keep 'Emily in Paris' set in Paris, Steve McQueen's film 'Blitz' opening at the London Film Festival, UK's intervention in film studio planning, Apple TV+ joining Amazon's Prime Video, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' upcoming sex trafficking trial.
French President Emmanuel Macron is adamant that Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' should stay true to its Parisian roots. Speaking to Variety, Macron expressed his determination to ensure the show's heroine returns to the French capital, following her recent stint in Rome.
Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen launched the London Film Festival with his World War Two drama, 'Blitz'. The film, set in London during 1940, was premiered where historical bombings occurred, adding gravity to its debut.
In other news, the UK government plans to step into the planning process for a new film studio near London, aiming to streamline bureaucracy. Concurrently, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a trial in May over federal sex trafficking charges, with a Manhattan judge presiding over the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- entertainment
- Paris
- Steve McQueen
- film festival
- Amazon
- Apple TV+
- Sean Combs
- Netflix
- trial
- streaming
ALSO READ
Brazil's Amazon Mega Dams Struggle Amid Record Drought Conditions
Amazon India Partners with Labour Ministry for Enhanced Job Opportunities
TECNO Ignites Indian Festive Season with Unbeatable Smartphone Deals at Amazon's Great Indian Festival
UK Clears Amazon's $4 Billion AI Collaboration with Anthropic
Apple TV+ Debuts Dark Comedy 'Where's Wanda?'