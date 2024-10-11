Bestselling Author Brendan DuBois Faces Indictment: A Fall from Grace

Bestselling author Brendan DuBois has been formally indicted on six felony charges by a Rockingham County grand jury, adding a dramatic chapter to the noted writer's summer arrest in New Hampshire for alleged possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The 65-year-old, who surrendered to Exeter police in July, awaits his arraignment scheduled for October 23. Despite repeated attempts, DuBois' attorney did not provide a statement regarding the charges.

In response to the arrest, Severn River Publishing, his publisher, announced it would cease promoting and selling DuBois' novels, citing respect for the ongoing legal process. DuBois has a prolific writing career, with 29 novels to his name, several co-authored with James Patterson.

