Left Menu

Bestselling Author Brendan DuBois Faces Indictment: A Fall from Grace

Bestselling mystery writer Brendan DuBois has been indicted on six felony counts related to child sexual abuse materials. Arrested in New Hampshire, DuBois is scheduled for arraignment on October 23. His publisher has suspended sales and promotion of his books pending legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brentwood | Updated: 11-10-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:09 IST
Bestselling Author Brendan DuBois Faces Indictment: A Fall from Grace
  • Country:
  • United States

Bestselling author Brendan DuBois has been formally indicted on six felony charges by a Rockingham County grand jury, adding a dramatic chapter to the noted writer's summer arrest in New Hampshire for alleged possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The 65-year-old, who surrendered to Exeter police in July, awaits his arraignment scheduled for October 23. Despite repeated attempts, DuBois' attorney did not provide a statement regarding the charges.

In response to the arrest, Severn River Publishing, his publisher, announced it would cease promoting and selling DuBois' novels, citing respect for the ongoing legal process. DuBois has a prolific writing career, with 29 novels to his name, several co-authored with James Patterson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024