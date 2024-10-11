2024 MAMI Film Festival Honors Shabana Azmi: A Golden Jubilee of Cinematic Excellence
The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 will honor veteran actor Shabana Azmi with the Excellence in Cinema Award for her illustrious 50-year career. The event will feature a masterclass with Vidya Balan, exploring Azmi's journey through films like 'Ankur' and 'Arth', and showcasing over 110 films.
- Country:
- India
The esteemed MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will honor veteran actor Shabana Azmi with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award, acknowledging her remarkable 50-year career, organizers announced on Friday.
The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, responsible for the annual film festival, will present the award to Azmi on October 18, followed by a masterclass led by National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan on October 19, offering insights into Azmi's multifaceted journey in the film industry.
Celebrated for her contributions to both parallel and mainstream cinema, Azmi's career began with Shyam Benegal's 1974 film "Ankur" and includes notable films like "Arth" and "Godmother." Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur expressed the honor of recognizing Azmi's half-century of cinematic excellence, which has significantly enriched Indian cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IIFA Awards 2024: A Grand Celebration of Indian Cinema
IIFA Awards 2024: A Grand Celebration of Indian Cinema
Veteran Actor Nasser Highlights Global Reach of Indian Cinema at IIFA 2024
Pakistani Film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Faces Roadblock in Indian Cinema
Tirumala Gears Up for Grand Brahmotsavams with Ankurarpanam