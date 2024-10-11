2024 MAMI Film Festival Honors Shabana Azmi: A Golden Jubilee of Cinematic Excellence

The esteemed MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will honor veteran actor Shabana Azmi with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award, acknowledging her remarkable 50-year career, organizers announced on Friday.

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, responsible for the annual film festival, will present the award to Azmi on October 18, followed by a masterclass led by National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan on October 19, offering insights into Azmi's multifaceted journey in the film industry.

Celebrated for her contributions to both parallel and mainstream cinema, Azmi's career began with Shyam Benegal's 1974 film "Ankur" and includes notable films like "Arth" and "Godmother." Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur expressed the honor of recognizing Azmi's half-century of cinematic excellence, which has significantly enriched Indian cinema.

