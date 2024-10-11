Left Menu

2024 MAMI Film Festival Honors Shabana Azmi: A Golden Jubilee of Cinematic Excellence

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 will honor veteran actor Shabana Azmi with the Excellence in Cinema Award for her illustrious 50-year career. The event will feature a masterclass with Vidya Balan, exploring Azmi's journey through films like 'Ankur' and 'Arth', and showcasing over 110 films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:58 IST
The esteemed MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will honor veteran actor Shabana Azmi with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award, acknowledging her remarkable 50-year career, organizers announced on Friday.

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, responsible for the annual film festival, will present the award to Azmi on October 18, followed by a masterclass led by National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan on October 19, offering insights into Azmi's multifaceted journey in the film industry.

Celebrated for her contributions to both parallel and mainstream cinema, Azmi's career began with Shyam Benegal's 1974 film "Ankur" and includes notable films like "Arth" and "Godmother." Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur expressed the honor of recognizing Azmi's half-century of cinematic excellence, which has significantly enriched Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

