Kyle Chandler Joins Star-Studded Cast in Netflix's Criminal Masterpiece 'RIP'

Kyle Chandler stars alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Netflix's crime thriller 'RIP'. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film explores Miami cops embroiled in a murder investigation and multi-million cash discovery. With tensions rising, they face moral dilemmas against mounting pressures and deadly confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hollywood star Kyle Chandler is set to appear alongside luminaries Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the upcoming Netflix crime thriller, 'RIP'. The film, directed by Joe Carnahan, promises a riveting narrative within the crime thriller genre.

Joining the lead actors is an ensemble cast featuring Sasha Calle, Nestor Carbonell, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Teyana Taylor. Set in the heart of Miami, the movie unfolds a tense investigation as a team of police officers discovers millions of dollars while probing a fellow officer's murder.

As the investigation deepens, trust among the officers erodes, paving the way for external threats. The film delivers a gripping tale of moral dilemmas and high-stakes confrontations. Chandler, known for various roles in blockbuster titles, will portray a DEA agent. Meanwhile, Affleck and Damon, through Artists Equity, are also involved as producers.

