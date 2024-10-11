Left Menu

'Superboys of Malegaon' screened at BFI London Film Festival

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:43 IST
Filmmaker Reema Kagti's directorial ''Superboys of Malegaon'' was screened at the 68th edition of the BFI London Film Festival.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora in the lead roles, the movie was showcased at Vue West End Theatre in London on Thursday.

The movie's carpet event was attended by Kagti, Gourav as well as co-producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya Akhtar.

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, "Superboys of Malegaon" is written by Varun Grover and had its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13.

The film is described as a poignant yet uplifting take on filmmaking and friendship and what happens when these two worlds collide.

"'Superboys of Malegaon' is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, where the residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery.

"Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope," read the official synopsis.

Kagti and Zoya Akhtar have produced the movie for Tiger Baby alongside Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani for Excel Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

