Strengthening Ties: India and Laos Forge New Paths in Bilateral Relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone held talks to strengthen India-Laos ties in areas like defence, renewable energy, and heritage restoration. Discussions included bilateral cooperation, reaffirming commitments, and exchanging MoUs. Modi extended invitations and aid to Laos, emphasizing civilizational ties and regional cooperation.

Vientiane | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:51 IST
  • Laos

In a move to fortify bilateral relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Lao counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone, to discuss various areas of cooperation, including defence, renewable energy, and heritage restoration. The talks aimed to enhance the longstanding India-Laos partnership and promote regional stability.

Modi's visit to Vientiane coincided with the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, where he also engaged with the President of Lao PDR, Thongloun Sisoulith, to underline mutual commitments. The leaders explored new dimensions of their civilisational and contemporary ties while acknowledging ongoing collaborations in cultural exchanges and development projects.

Notable agreements were signed, focusing on defence and cultural heritage, including Quick Impact Projects in areas like heritage conservation. Modi's visit underscored India's support for Laos' ASEAN chairmanship and commitment to regional dynamics, aiming for enduring ties bolstered by historical connections and forward-looking partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

