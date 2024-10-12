Left Menu

Nobel Peace Prize Honors Hiroshima and Nagasaki Survivors for Anti-Nuclear Activism

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization of atomic bombing survivors, for its efforts against nuclear weapons. This recognition highlights the urgent need to maintain the global taboo against using such weapons, especially amid tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.

Updated: 12-10-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization comprising survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings, received the esteemed Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its relentless activism against nuclear weapons. Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, stated that the honor was bestowed amidst rising global tensions and threats related to nuclear arsenals.

Amid escalating violence from conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, this award serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of upholding international norms against nuclear weapon use. Survivors, including the group's Hiroshima branch chair Toshiyuki Mimaki, expressed profound emotion and hope in response to the recognition of their efforts and sacrifices for global peace.

This Nobel accolade adds to previous honors, such as the 2017 award to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), reaffirming the ongoing global commitment to eradicating nuclear threats. As worldwide geopolitical tensions heighten, the reminder of the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remains powerful, urging leaders to see nuclear weapons for their true destructive potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

