Naples' New Phallic Art Installation Sparks Debate

An unusual 12-metre art installation in one of Naples' main squares is capturing the public's attention. Created by the late Italian designer Gaetano Pesce, the piece has sparked debate over its distinct phallic shape and provocative name.

Named "Tu si' 'na cosa grande" or "You're a big thing" in the local dialect, the artwork is said to portray a stylised version of the costume worn by Pulcinella, a classic character from the Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte'. Its quirky and bold design has become a talking point among the city's residents and visitors alike.

The cylindrical installation represents a blend of modern creativity with traditional Neapolitan theatrical legacy, resulting in mixed reactions ranging from appreciation to skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)