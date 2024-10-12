Left Menu

Naples' New Phallic Art Installation Sparks Debate

A new 12-metre phallic-shaped art installation by Gaetano Pesce in Naples has caught public attention. Titled 'Tu si' 'na cosa grande,' it represents the costume of Pulcinella from the Neapolitan Commedia dell'Arte. The artwork's bold design has stirred discussions among residents and visitors.

An unusual 12-metre art installation in one of Naples' main squares is capturing the public's attention. Created by the late Italian designer Gaetano Pesce, the piece has sparked debate over its distinct phallic shape and provocative name.

Named "Tu si' 'na cosa grande" or "You're a big thing" in the local dialect, the artwork is said to portray a stylised version of the costume worn by Pulcinella, a classic character from the Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte'. Its quirky and bold design has become a talking point among the city's residents and visitors alike.

The cylindrical installation represents a blend of modern creativity with traditional Neapolitan theatrical legacy, resulting in mixed reactions ranging from appreciation to skepticism.

