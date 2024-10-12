Anil Sharma's 'Vanvaas': A Modern Tale of Exile

Anil Sharma, the director renowned for the success of 'Gadar 2', is set to release his next cinematic venture, 'Vanvaas'. Announced on Saturday, this film continues his collaborative efforts with Zee Studios.

'Vanvaas' stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma and delves into the complexities of family ties, focusing on themes like duty and honour. This modern-day rendition of the Ramayana critically examines relationships in the present era.

Zee Studios' Umesh Kr Bansal expressed excitement over the project, promising audiences a fresh and unique storytelling experience. The film is eagerly awaited in theatres, bringing timeless themes to a contemporary canvas.

(With inputs from agencies.)