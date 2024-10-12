Left Menu

Anil Sharma's 'Vanvaas': A Modern Tale of Exile

Anil Sharma, known for the blockbuster 'Gadar 2', teams up with Zee Studios for his next film, 'Vanvaas'. Featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, the movie explores modern family dynamics through timeless themes of duty and honour. A contemporary take on the Ramayana, 'Vanvaas' promises a unique cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:53 IST
Anil Sharma's 'Vanvaas': A Modern Tale of Exile
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Sharma, the director renowned for the success of 'Gadar 2', is set to release his next cinematic venture, 'Vanvaas'. Announced on Saturday, this film continues his collaborative efforts with Zee Studios.

'Vanvaas' stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma and delves into the complexities of family ties, focusing on themes like duty and honour. This modern-day rendition of the Ramayana critically examines relationships in the present era.

Zee Studios' Umesh Kr Bansal expressed excitement over the project, promising audiences a fresh and unique storytelling experience. The film is eagerly awaited in theatres, bringing timeless themes to a contemporary canvas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024