Anil Sharma's 'Vanvaas': A Modern Tale of Exile
Anil Sharma, known for the blockbuster 'Gadar 2', teams up with Zee Studios for his next film, 'Vanvaas'. Featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, the movie explores modern family dynamics through timeless themes of duty and honour. A contemporary take on the Ramayana, 'Vanvaas' promises a unique cinematic experience.
- Country:
- India
Anil Sharma, the director renowned for the success of 'Gadar 2', is set to release his next cinematic venture, 'Vanvaas'. Announced on Saturday, this film continues his collaborative efforts with Zee Studios.
'Vanvaas' stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma and delves into the complexities of family ties, focusing on themes like duty and honour. This modern-day rendition of the Ramayana critically examines relationships in the present era.
Zee Studios' Umesh Kr Bansal expressed excitement over the project, promising audiences a fresh and unique storytelling experience. The film is eagerly awaited in theatres, bringing timeless themes to a contemporary canvas.
(With inputs from agencies.)