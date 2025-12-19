Power Dinners Stir Political Speculation in Karnataka

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with speculation after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several key Congress figures gathered for a dinner hosted by Minister Satish Jarkiholi. The event, held at Jarkiholi's residence, has drawn attention due to the ongoing leadership tussle within the party.

Among the attendees were notable ministers such as G Parameshwara, H C Mahadevappa, and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, all known to be aligned with Siddaramaiah. The gathering has fueled discussions about the ruling party's internal dynamics, particularly concerning the chief ministerial post.

These meetings come on the heels of another dinner with over 30 legislators, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Despite some dismissing these as mere social gatherings, the timing amid the legislative session heightens suspicions of strategic political maneuvering within Karnataka's Congress party.

