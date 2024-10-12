Left Menu

Star-Studded Sindoor Khela Marks Vibrant Vijayadashami Celebrations in Mumbai

Actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji joined the traditional Sindoor Khela ritual at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, celebrating Vijayadashami. The event, attended by several celebrities, highlights the vibrant cultural festivities and the important role of women in the Durga Puja celebration.

Rani Mukerji, Kajol (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Vijayadashami, notable cousins and acclaimed actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji participated in the traditional ritual of 'Sindoor Khela', celebrating at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Rani Mukerji graced the occasion in a stunning golden-red Bengali saree, epitomizing cultural elegance.

Kajol, wearing a classic red and white saree, attended the event with her sister Tanishaa to seek blessings. Tanishaa was seen actively engaging in the 'Sindoor Khela', alongside actress Ishita Dutta who arrived with her husband Vatsal Sheth for the ritual.

The 'Sindoor Khela' ritual—symbolizing female empowerment and community—was observed by married Bengali Hindu women on the last day of the grand Durga Puja festival. The immersive cultural ceremony extends beyond festivity, fostering community among participants, and this year, attracted numerous celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

