Remote-Controlled Dussehra: Traditions Meet Technology
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Dussehra in Shimla's Jakhu temple by remotely igniting the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad. The event saw significant community participation as the CM called for collective efforts to combat drug abuse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:40 IST
In a unique blend of tradition and modernity, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Dussehra by remotely setting ablaze effigies of Ravana in Shimla's Jakhu temple.
The event, attended by a large gathering, also saw the burning of effigies of Ravana's brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad.
During the festivities, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for community efforts to eradicate drug abuse from society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
