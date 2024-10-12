Remote-Controlled Dussehra: Traditions Meet Technology

In a unique blend of tradition and modernity, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Dussehra by remotely setting ablaze effigies of Ravana in Shimla's Jakhu temple.

The event, attended by a large gathering, also saw the burning of effigies of Ravana's brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad.

During the festivities, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for community efforts to eradicate drug abuse from society.

(With inputs from agencies.)