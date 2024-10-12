Vibrant Dussehra Celebrations Light Up West Bengal

Dussehra, also recognized as Vijayadashami, illuminated West Bengal's festive spirit as married women participated in traditional vermilion smearing and effigies of demon king Ravana were set ablaze. Kolkata, Asansol, and Siliguri witnessed large gatherings enjoying the spectacle of burning effigies.

A towering 60-foot effigy of Ravana and 50-foot figures of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad at Salt Lake drew significant crowds during the event. Concurrently, the festival's conclusion coincided with some Durga Puja idol immersions in local rivers.

While the majority of community pujas in Kolkata scheduled their immersion ceremonies for Sunday, Governor C V Ananda Bose extended wishes for peace and prosperity, affirming his hopes for justice and compassion during the celebrations.

