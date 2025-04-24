Swift Evacuation: Maharashtrian Tourists Return Safely Amid Crisis

The first group of 65 tourists from Maharashtra, stranded due to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, safely landed in Mumbai early Thursday. The evacuation efforts were spearheaded by the Shiv Sena, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde taking a lead role.

On Wednesday evening, Shinde traveled to Srinagar to expedite the repatriation of tourists trapped in the region. This followed a tragic incident in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including six from Maharashtra.

A coordinated effort by the Shiv Sena resulted in the first special flight arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 3:30 am IST on April 24. Further flights are planned to ensure the safe return of the remaining tourists, highlighting the party's commitment to the safety of every citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)