Scorching Heatwave Grips Jharkhand: Temperatures Soar
Jharkhand is experiencing a severe heatwave, notably in Daltonganj, which reached 43°C. A 'yellow' alert is issued across several districts. There will be no significant change in temperature for three days, but a decline is expected thereafter, with possible rain and hailstorms starting April 27.
Jharkhand is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with Daltonganj recording a scorching 43 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest in the state, an official confirmed on Thursday.
A 'yellow' alert has been issued for districts including Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum, effective until April 26, according to the state meteorological department.
Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, indicated that the maximum temperature hovers around 40 degrees Celsius statewide, with no immediate relief in sight. However, a temperature decrease by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is anticipated after three days, accompanied by potential rain and hailstorms from April 27.
