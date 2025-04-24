Tragedy in Pahalgam: Andhra Man Among Victims of Brutal Attack

The body of Madhusudan Rao, killed in a brutal attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was returned to his home in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. Rao, originally from Kavali, Nellore district, was vacationing with his family among 26 other tourists when the attack occurred.

Madhusudan Rao, a software engineer residing in Bengaluru, is survived by his wife and two children. His remains were initially brought to Chennai before being transported by road to Kavali. The attack has triggered calls for improved tourist protection.

YV Rao, his brother-in-law, urged the government to ensure tourist safety in high-potential regions, as the incident received international condemnation from countries such as Russia, the USA, and several European nations. The tragedy has brought immense pain to his four sisters, highlighting their close family bonds.

Longtime friend Ramesh explained that Rao had gone to Jammu and Kashmir post his daughter's exams and was injured in the attack, eventually succumbing to his wounds in the hospital. Political leaders and officials paid homage when his body arrived in Chennai.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences, announcing Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the victim's family. With tensions high, India has responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari checkpost following the attack, one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)