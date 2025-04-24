Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Andhra Man Among Victims of Brutal Attack

Madhusudan Rao, a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, was killed in a brutal attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident, condemned internationally, occurred while he was on vacation with his family. His death has sparked calls for enhanced tourist safety measures from the Indian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:27 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Andhra Man Among Victims of Brutal Attack
Visuals of Madhusudhan Rao's mortal remains reaching his residence in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Madhusudan Rao, killed in a brutal attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was returned to his home in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. Rao, originally from Kavali, Nellore district, was vacationing with his family among 26 other tourists when the attack occurred.

Madhusudan Rao, a software engineer residing in Bengaluru, is survived by his wife and two children. His remains were initially brought to Chennai before being transported by road to Kavali. The attack has triggered calls for improved tourist protection.

YV Rao, his brother-in-law, urged the government to ensure tourist safety in high-potential regions, as the incident received international condemnation from countries such as Russia, the USA, and several European nations. The tragedy has brought immense pain to his four sisters, highlighting their close family bonds.

Longtime friend Ramesh explained that Rao had gone to Jammu and Kashmir post his daughter's exams and was injured in the attack, eventually succumbing to his wounds in the hospital. Political leaders and officials paid homage when his body arrived in Chennai.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences, announcing Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the victim's family. With tensions high, India has responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari checkpost following the attack, one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025