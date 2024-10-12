Uddhav Thackeray Honors Ratan Tata Amid Land Controversy

At a Dussehra rally held by Shiv Sena (UBT) in central Mumbai, party chief Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist who passed away on October 9. Thackeray praised Tata's enduring contribution to India, notably his introduction of salt to the nation.

In his address, Thackeray criticized unnamed industrialists for allegedly encroaching on Mumbai's saltpan lands, contrasting them with the Tata group's historically positive impact. He emphasized that while Tata enriched India, others might be taking more than they give.

Thackeray also shared a personal anecdote, recounting how Ratan Tata entrusted him with the legacy passed down by JRD Tata. He likened this to how his own father, Balasaheb Thackeray, had entrusted him with leadership of the party, signifying a bond of trust and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)